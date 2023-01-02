Masks to temporarily return in Philadelphia and Camden school districts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When students and teachers at two area school districts return to class this week, they will be required to wear masks.

The School District of Philadelphia will require face coverings from January 3 through January 13.

The district says it is mandating masks as a way of protecting students and employees after holiday gatherings.

School officials said this move is being made to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses and to maintain in-person learning.

The Camden City School District will also require masks.

Masks will be required in Camden schools from January 3 through January 17.