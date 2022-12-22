Camden City School District bringing back masks for 2 weeks after winter break

All students and staff in the Camden City School District will be required to wear masks for the first two weeks after winter break.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- All students and staff in the Camden City School District will be required to wear masks for the first two weeks after winter break.

The district announced the two-week mandatory masking policy, while noting the state's recent increase in COVID, flu and RSV cases.

"Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for all students, staff, and anyone entering our buildings. NJDOH has already reported an increase in COVID, flu, and RSV cases. Therefore, in an effort to be proactive and remain vigilant, all schools and offices will operate under a short mask mandate upon reopening," the district announced Wednesday.

The Camden City School District will be closed for winter break from Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023.

Last week, the School District of Philadelphia announced that masks will be required for the first 10 days after winter break.