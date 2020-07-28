Education

Philadelphia school leaders pivot, now propose all-virtual learning into November

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia school officials say they are now proposing changes to the reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

In a letter to parents and families, Superintendent Dr. William Hite says leaders are proposing that students start the year online, with classes being held virtually through the first marking period, which ends Nov. 17.

"Students would then transition to the hybrid learning model as long as guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and other indicators support it is still safe to do so," Hite said.

In the letter, Hite said the pandemic is forcing school leaders to make difficult decisions and they are working to keep everyone safe.

"All of the decisions we are making due to the COVID-19 pandemic are difficult ones with no obvious answers for how to account for the many, and often competing, needs of our students, staff and families. We continue to thoughtfully weigh our fundamental responsibility to meet the many educational needs of our students while also supporting everyone's safety and well-being and considering all of the input and feedback we've received at Board meetings and through surveys, town halls and online," he said.

The Board of Education will consider the proposed changes at its meeting on Thursday.

If approved, implementation of the revised plan would begin immediately.
