Philadelphia teachers' union supports vaccine mandate under certain terms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia city leaders, school district officials and the city's teachers' union have said they support a vaccine mandate for school employees and are open to negotiations.Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan stated in an internal memo that the union would be on board to support a vaccine mandate to help protect children, but stressed that negotiations must happen first."It is imperative that we not forget that the most effective means of stopping this deadly virus is the vaccine. The PFT has championed vaccine access even before its release, and we have continued to urge our members to get vaccinated," Jordan said in the memo.Speaking to Action News on Tuesday, Jordan said he believes it'll be possible to require educators to be vaccinated but he says the union wants that possible mandate to apply to all school district employees."We believe that the best thing for all is for everyone to be vaccinated and for those young people who can not be, we as the adults have to be the ones to do to," Jordan said.The union president also said that when they begin negotiating the terms, they will be pushing for students to be tested weekly for COVID-19, as most kids will be returning to the classroom five days a week.Right now, the district is only planning to test staff and anyone who may be symptomatic.And what about if any teachers refuse to be vaccinated even if they don't have religious or any medical restraints?"We'll have to talk about that," Jordan said.Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made it clear while speaking at a back to school event Monday that he'll be pushing for a mandate."Yeah, everybody should be vaccinated. Period. I mean, I don't know how else to say it, everybody should be vaccinated. I don't want to twist anybody's arm to do it, but we'll try to figure out a way to get people to cooperate," Kenney said.Kenney added that there are steps to the process that must be taken first."It's an HR issue. You don't just tell people you're going to do this or that without having a discussion with them," Kenney said.Philadelphia schools Superintendent Dr. William Hite noted during the same back to school event that the district will be sticking with the current mask mandate and safety precautions as they begin to consider a vaccine mandate for teachers."Until we mandate the vaccines, we have to allow them in classrooms. That's why we're testing and requiring everyone to wear masks. As I indicated last week and the week before, this is a complex issue," Hite said.In the internal memo, the union president said more than 50% of district employees were vaccinated through a program and partnership between the school district and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.They believe thousands more were vaccinated outside of the program.Union leaders pushed hard during the spring to make all teachers eligible for the vaccine as it was still being given out in phases.They're stressing that a possible vaccine mandate must apply to all employees of the district, not only union members.They're preparing to push for weekly testing of students, according to the internal memo.As it stands now, the district's plan currently includes testing of staff and anyone with symptoms as well as a mask mandate."Recent information indicates spread amongst young people at higher rates than previously thought, with some becoming very ill. As such, the PFT will continue to follow the science," Jordan said.At this point, the main requirement in place is that all students, teachers and staff must wear a mask in Philadelphia schools.Full teachers' union memo: