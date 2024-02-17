Philadelphia's SEPTA Market-Frankford Line to get 200 new rail cars thanks to $317M grant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Regional leaders will gather in Upper Darby Wednesday to celebrate the recently awarded $317 million federal grant to modernize SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line.

The grant from the Biden Administration will allow SEPTA to replace 200 railcars along the Market-Frankford Line, also referred to as the "EL."

Officials said the aging railcars are on average 25 years old and need to be replaced.

Regional leaders including local, state, federal and SEPTA officials will take part in the press conference Wednesday afternoon at the 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby, where the EL ends.

They'll formally announce the awarding of the federal grant and provide additional details on how the money will be used.

US Sen. John Fetterman (D) will be among the lawmakers in attendance. The team said he led the effort for the grant by co-authoring a letter last month to the Department of Transportation seeking federal funding.

Lawmakers who joined Fetterman include US Sen. Bob Casey, Jr, and US Representatives Dwight Evans, Mary Gay Scanlon, Madeleine Dean, and Chrissy Houlahan.

They explained that what set SETPA apart from other struggling transit systems was the dire need for upgrades and modernization.

The aging of the rail system, budget shortfalls, and declining number of passengers all played a role in the decision to award the grant, officials said.

Lawmakers stressed that future economic growth in the region depends heavily on SEPTA.

While other transit systems across Pennsylvania are also struggling, lawmakers said SEPTA would be the first to see service cuts and fare hikes without additional help.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) has already proposed $160 million of state funding to help keep other SEPTA lines up and running.