Suspect sought for sex assault of 71-year-old woman inside her East Mount Airy home

Police say the suspect beat the woman when she refused to give him money, then sexually assaulted her.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect in a home invasion and sexual assault of a 71-year-old woman.

The attack happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7400 block of Devon Street in East Mount Airy.

According to police, the suspect entered the front door of the woman's home while screaming for help.

The suspect, said to be a male between 17 and 24 years old, then demanded money from the victim but she refused.

Police say the suspect punched the woman in the head and back, choked her, then sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then stole the woman's cell phone, credit card and car.

Pictured: The vehicle stolen from the 71-year-old victim of a home invasion and sexual assault.

That vehicle was described as a dark gray 2014 Toyota Corolla with PA tag JKV-8711.

The car has minor paint damage on the passenger side rear bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.