Suspect shot, officer injured by flying glass during gun battle in South Philadelphia

March 2, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect was shot and a police officer was injured by flying glass during a shootout on Tuesday night, Action News has learned.It happened around 7:30 p.m. near 18th and Johnson streets.Police say one suspect opened fire on two police officers who then returned gunfire.A suspect was shot and wounded in the gun battle.Authorities say a police officer was hit by glass that shattered during the gunfire.The suspect and the police officer were both taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.Police tell Action News the incident is under control.