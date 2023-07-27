WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 juvenile males injured in West Philadelphia shooting: Police

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, July 27, 2023 10:18AM
2 juvenile males injured in West Philadelphia shooting
EMBED <>More Videos

Two juvenile males were injured in an overnight shooting in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two juvenile males were injured in an overnight shooting in West Philadelphia.

Police said the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The males were found shot inside a home at 54th and Market streets, about two blocks from the shooting scene at 56th and Market streets, police said.

Police said one of the juveniles was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the finger.

Both were taken to an area hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Investigators said the juvenile who was shot in the finger is being held as a prisoner, but they stopped short of identifying him as the shooter.

Police are checking to see if this shooting is related in any way to another shooting nearby.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW