2 juvenile males injured in West Philadelphia shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two juvenile males were injured in an overnight shooting in West Philadelphia.

Police said the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The males were found shot inside a home at 54th and Market streets, about two blocks from the shooting scene at 56th and Market streets, police said.

Police said one of the juveniles was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the finger.

Both were taken to an area hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Investigators said the juvenile who was shot in the finger is being held as a prisoner, but they stopped short of identifying him as the shooter.

Police are checking to see if this shooting is related in any way to another shooting nearby.

