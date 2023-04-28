Three people are dead and a fourth person was wounded following a quadruple shooting in the city's Lawncrest neighborhood.

3 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people are dead and a fourth person was wounded following a quadruple shooting in the city's Lawncrest neighborhood.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday on the 5900 block of Palmetto Street.

Police say the three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth victim was taken to an area hospital. There was no word on their condition.

It's unclear if any arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

