Police: Young boy suffers gunshot wound to hand in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured a young boy Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. on the 200 block of Armstrong Street in the city's Germantown section.

Police say a 7-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

The boy was rushed to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

It's still unclear who shot the child.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

