Man dies after shooting inside barbershop in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man died after he was shot inside a barbershop in the city's Kensington section.

It happened around 7:35 p.m. Friday on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue.

Police say a 42-year-old man was shot multiple times.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

