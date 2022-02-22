shooting

Police: Man hit by stray bullet while visiting family in Philadelphia

Investigators are searching for at least four suspects.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is expected to survive after he was hit by a stray bullet while visiting family members in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood on Monday.

It happened around 5 p.m. on the 5400 block of Gibson Drive at Bartram Village.

According to police, at least 14 shots were fired from at least two separate guns.

Police say a 62-year-old man was hit in the stomach after he exited his vehicle.

He was rushed to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

The stray gunfire also hit a minivan that was occupied by a grandmother and her three grandchildren. Police say no one inside the van was shot.

Investigators are searching for at least four suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

