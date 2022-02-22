Police: Man hit by stray bullet while visiting family in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is expected to survive after he was hit by a stray bullet while visiting family members in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood on Monday.It happened around 5 p.m. on the 5400 block of Gibson Drive at Bartram Village.According to police, at least 14 shots were fired from at least two separate guns.Police say a 62-year-old man was hit in the stomach after he exited his vehicle.He was rushed to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.The stray gunfire also hit a minivan that was occupied by a grandmother and her three grandchildren. Police say no one inside the van was shot.Investigators are searching for at least four suspects.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.