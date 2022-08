Police: Young child shot inside Philadelphia barbershop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young boy was rushed to the hospital after Philadelphia police say he was shot inside a barbershop.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. Sunday on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue in the city's Olney section.

Police said the 4-year-old boy was shot once in the shoulder.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.