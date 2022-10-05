1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash leads to altercation, shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a three-vehicle crash led to a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Broad and Venango streets.

Police say an altercation involving occupants of the vehicles turned physical. At least six gunshots were fired at some point during the fight, police said.

A 32-year-old man was hit several times in the chest. He died at the hospital.

A 38-year-old man was also shot in the leg. He is listed as stable at an area hospital.

It's unclear who fired the gunshots, but police say a suspect is in custody.

No other injuries were reported.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, a female passenger exited one of the crashed vehicles just before the shooting started.

"The bullet went through the driver's door. Luckily, she was out of the car, she got out of the car after the accident or she more than likely would have been struck by gunfire," said Small.

Small says the 38-year-old victim did have a gun but it's unclear if he fired any shots.

The man who died from his injuries has not been identified.