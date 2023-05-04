Police: Man found shot behind Northeast Philadelphia restaurant dies at hospital

A man who was found shot behind a Northeast Philadelphia restaurant has died, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who was found shot behind a Northeast Philadelphia restaurant has died, according to police.

The discovery was made around 5 p.m. Wednesday on the 6200 block of Bustleton Avenue.

Police say the 23-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

No weapons were found at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.