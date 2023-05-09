WATCH LIVE

Man shot inside Southwest Philadelphia hardware store, police say

Police have not said what sparked the shooting.

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 4:17PM
Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the lower abdomen inside the store.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot inside a hardware store on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. on the 5500 block of Chester Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the lower abdomen inside the store.

He was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not said what sparked the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

