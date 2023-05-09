Man shot inside Southwest Philadelphia hardware store, police say

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the lower abdomen inside the store.

Police have not said what sparked the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot inside a hardware store on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. on the 5500 block of Chester Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

He was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

