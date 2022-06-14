DoorDash driver taken into custody after Chick-fil-A employee shot in Philadelphia: Sources

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11956384" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over shooting involving Philadelphia Chick-fil-A employee on June 13, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A DoorDash driver has been taken into custody after a Chick-fil-A employee was shot in Philadelphia's Crescentville section on Monday night, sources told Action News.The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on the 800 block of Adams Street.According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the shooting was apparently over a missing milkshake."The driver of the delivery vehicle got into an argument because he believed he was supposed to receive more food for the delivery. And that turned into an argument," said Small.Authorities said employees agreed to make the missing milkshake, but a 17-year-old worker was shot in the leg at some point during the altercation.The victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.Small said the worker was shot outside of the Chick-fil-A, which only takes online orders.The DoorDash driver was able to get away, but was later taken into custody. Sources said he is a person of interest.