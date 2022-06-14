shooting

DoorDash driver taken into custody after Chick-fil-A employee shot in Philadelphia: Sources

Authorities tell Action News the 17-year-old employee was shot in the leg after a dispute over an order.
By and
Philadelphia Chick-fil-A employee shot by food delivery driver: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A DoorDash driver has been taken into custody after a Chick-fil-A employee was shot in Philadelphia's Crescentville section on Monday night, sources told Action News.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on the 800 block of Adams Street.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the shooting was apparently over a missing milkshake.

"The driver of the delivery vehicle got into an argument because he believed he was supposed to receive more food for the delivery. And that turned into an argument," said Small.

Authorities said employees agreed to make the missing milkshake, but a 17-year-old worker was shot in the leg at some point during the altercation.

The victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

Chopper 6 over shooting involving Philadelphia Chick-fil-A employee on June 13, 2022.



Small said the worker was shot outside of the Chick-fil-A, which only takes online orders.

The DoorDash driver was able to get away, but was later taken into custody. Sources said he is a person of interest.



philadelphiaphiladelphia newschick fil ashootingfast food restaurantphiladelphia police
