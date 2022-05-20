child shot

Shooting injures young child in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured a young child on Thursday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of 5th Street in North Philadelphia.

Police confirm to Action News that a 5-year-old boy was shot in the arm. He was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and placed in stable condition.

Authorities say the shooting happened inside a home and that multiple people are being questioned.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released by police.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

