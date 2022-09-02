4-year-old child accidentally shot by family member inside Philly home, police say

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on the unit block of East Penn Street in the city's Germantown section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent accidental shooting that injured a young child Thursday night.

Police say a 4-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach after a family member accidentally fired the gun.

The child was rushed to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

