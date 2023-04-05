5-year-old shoots self in leg after finding gun in home, Philly police say

Philadelphia police say the gun was hidden inside the home but was not secured.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 5-year-old boy shot himself in the leg after finding a gun on Wednesday morning, Philadelphia police say.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of N. Patton Street.

Police say the child found the gun inside his home. It was hidden in a rear bedroom, police say, but was not secured.

The child was hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to be okay.

Police say there were two adults and four children inside the home at the time, including the child who was shot.

There was no immediate word on any charges related to this shooting.