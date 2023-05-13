Chopper 6 over triple shooting on S. 23rd Street in Philadelphia on May 12, 2023.

Police: 11-year-old girl among three shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured three people including a child.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of S. 23rd Street.

Police say an 11-year-old girl was shot one time in the leg. She was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and placed in stable condition.

A 22-year-old man and another woman were also shot.

Both were taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

