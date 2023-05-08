Deadly shooting involving 2 campaign workers under investigation by Philadelphia police

Philadelphia police are investigating after a shooting left a campaign worker dead on Monday afternoon.

The shooting reportedly involved two campaign workers who were handing out political flyers in the city's Ogontz section.

It happened around 4:11 p.m. on the 2000 block of Church Lane in the city's Ogontz section.

Police say a 46-year-old man was shot one time. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified but police tell Action News that the shooting involved two campaign workers who were handing out political flyers.

Police say a 46-year-old worker pulled a gun on a 22-year-old worker who was also armed.

The 22-year-old then shot the man, according to investigators.

Further details on the shooting and the identities of those involved have not been released.

Police the 22-year-old man who fired the gun remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

