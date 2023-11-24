Suspect killed by homeowner after allegedly forcing his way into apartment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect was shot and killed by a homeowner after allegedly forcing his way into a Philadelphia apartment on Thanksgiving.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Thursday on the 6100 block of City Avenue.

Police say the male suspect was in his 20s.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, according to police.

It's still unclear if the homeowner is facing any charges.

