WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Suspect killed by homeowner after allegedly forcing his way into apartment

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, November 24, 2023 1:33AM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect was shot and killed by a homeowner after allegedly forcing his way into a Philadelphia apartment on Thanksgiving.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Thursday on the 6100 block of City Avenue.

Police say the male suspect was in his 20s.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, according to police.

It's still unclear if the homeowner is facing any charges.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW