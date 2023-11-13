It was a violent weekend in Philadelphia after at least four people were shot, one killed, within a four-hour span.

Violent weekend in Philadelphia after 4 shot, 1 killed, in four-hour span

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been a violent weekend in Philadelphia, with multiple shootings reported.

Police said four people were shot over a four-hour span overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

A 21-year-old man was killed in a shooting on North 15th Street in North Philadelphia.

An hour and a half earlier, another man was critically injured after being shot inside an apartment building on North 5th Street in Hunting Park. Police said that case possibly stemmed from a domestic incident.

Then, around 11:00 pm Saturday, two people were shot on North Marshall Street. Both of those victims are in stable condition.

