Two injured in Oxford Circle shooting, witness says suspects approached group

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were shot in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood after gunmen opened fire on a group, police said.It happened outside of a home on the 1400 block of McKinley Street just after midnight Friday.A witness told police he was with two others, a 19-year-old man and 29-year-old man, when they were approached by two male suspects.The two suspects then started shooting, the witness said.The trio took cover inside the home.The 19-year-old and 29-year-old were both shot in the legs. The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.Police recovered at least six shell casings from the scene.No arrests have been made.