Man gunned down while driving in Nicetown; at least 10 shots fired

Police say the driver was shot on the 3500 block of N. 21st Street.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died after he was shot while driving in Philadelphia's Nicetown section on Thursday night.

Police say the 29-year-old man was driving his Toyota sedan when a gunman opened fire on the 3500 block of N. 21st Street around 7:30 p.m.

The victim was found slumped behind the wheel unresponsive a block away on the 3600 block of N. 21st Street.

Police say the unidentified man was shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department, at least 10 shots were fired on the block.

"It appears that the shooter or shooters were firing shots at this vehicle from the 3600 block of 21st while the vehicle was going southbound," said Small.

Small says there is a Lyft sticker in the windshield of the car but it's unclear if the man was working for the company at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

