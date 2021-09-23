gun violence

Police investigate quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Mantua section

Authorities responded around 11 a.m. to the intersection of 38th and Aspen streets.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Mantua section Thursday.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of 38th and Aspen streets.

Police say a drive-by shooting by occupants of a gold or tan jeep resulted in four men shot.

The location marks where a 30-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night.

A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in the lower body.

A 44-year-old man was also shot multiple times in the lower body during this incident.

The third victim, 32, was shot once in the lower right leg.

A fourth male victim, whose age is unknown, sustained a graze wound to the right thigh.

All four victims were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police and listed in stable condition.

As a result of this shooting, the Morton McMichael School at 37th Street and Haverford Avenue was put on lockdown by the school police.

There have been no weapons recovered from the scene, officials say.

No arrests have been made at this time.

