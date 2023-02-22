3 young men disrupt traffic, one shoots driver in Feltonville: Police

Police say the trio yelled obscenities at the driver and that's when one of the suspects fired three shots into the car.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are hoping to identify the three young men wanted for a shooting in Feltonville this past Saturday night.

Police say the suspects were in the area of the 4600 block of C Street around 11:04 p.m. when they began to slowly cross the street, disrupting traffic.

The driver of one vehicle honked at the males.

Police say the trio then yelled obscenities at the driver and that's when one of the suspects fired three shots into the car.

The driver was hit in the thigh.

The three suspects fled on foot towards Courtland Street.

Anyone with information should contact the Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271.

