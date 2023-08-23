WATCH LIVE

Man and woman shot at North Philadelphia gas station

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at 22nd Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 3:54AM
Police are investigating a double shooting at a gas station in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at 22nd Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Police tell Action News a man was shot in the arm and leg, and a woman was shot in the abdomen.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

Further details on the shooting or if any arrests were made have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

