Woman shoots husband twice in Germantown in possible act of self-defense: Police

"She does have an active protection from abuse warrant against her husband," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a woman shot her husband twice, possibly in self-defense, in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Police say the 34-year-old woman fired from a car at Chew and Brinton streets around midnight Friday.

The 40-year-old husband was struck in both of his legs.

The gunfire also damaged an unattended, parked car and a nearby home.

Police found the woman in her car around the corner from the scene.

Investigators say she is cooperating.

"She does have an active protection from abuse warrant against her husband. We did verify that through our computer system. So there is a possibility this shooting may be self-defense," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police found a spent shell casing in her vehicle. They also located the weapon.

The man was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

Police were interviewing a witness.

No charges have been filed.
