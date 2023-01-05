Police: Girl hit by stray gunfire during shooting in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a young girl was hit by stray gunfire while she was inside her home on Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Rutledge Street in the city's Kensington section.

According to police, two men were shooting at each other when one of the bullets went into a nearby home and hit the girl in the leg.

The child, who police say is roughly 6 years old, was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the two men.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

