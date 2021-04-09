16-year-old girl shot near West Philadelphia playground

By
EMBED <>More Videos

16-year-old girl shot near West Philly playground

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old was shot while inside a parked car in West Philadelphia, police said.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday at 51st and Brown streets.

Police said 25 shots were fired from two weapons at a group of girls sitting in the car near the West Mill Creek Playground.

"So it appears our victim was sitting in this vehicle with other females when for some reason someone began firing shots into that vehicle from very, very close range," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Authorities also found a shell casing on the basketball court.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police are investigating after a shooting injured a 16-year-old girl on Thursday night.



Police said someone drove the girl to a nearby hospital.

She suffered a shoulder wound and is listed in stable condition.

The other victims were not at the scene when police arrived.

Authorities hope cameras nearby will help lead them to the shooters.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingteen shot
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News