PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A dispute over a parking spot ended with a 17-year-old getting shot in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section.It happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday along the 1400 block of South Taylor Street.Police say the 17-year-old male was shot twice and rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.According to the victim's mother, the boy was shot for parking his car on the sidewalk.The same teen was also shot last week at 55th and Media streets, according to police.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.