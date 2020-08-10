2 killed, many wounded during violent weekend in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- More than a dozen shootings in Philadelphia over the weekend left two people dead and numerous others wounded, authorities said, including two children and a pregnant woman.

An 11-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the back Sunday night in a shooting that also left two adults wounded, authorities said. That came a day after another child suffered graze wounds to his head and shoulder when he was truck by a stray bullet.

The pregnant woman was shot and wounded around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, when witnesses said several shooters opened fire on a group of people who had gathered at a park for a barbecue.

Details on the two fatal shootings were not disclosed.

Authorities say it's not clear if any of the shootings were connected.
