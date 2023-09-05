Philadelphia police release video of gunman who ambushed worker at gas station

The suspect stole an unknown amount of cash from the register and ran away after shooting the worker.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman is still on the loose after police say he shot a gas station attendant in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened on July 23 on the 5300 block of Lindbergh Boulevard.

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of the suspect wearing a light blue jacket.

They say the gunman ambushed the 23-year-old employee, shooting him in the foot.

The suspect then stole an unknown amount of cash from the register and ran away.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

