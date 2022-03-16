Police: Man shot at bus stop during shootout between two vehicles in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An innocent bystander who was waiting for the bus was shot during a gun battle between two vehicles on Wednesday night, according to Philadelphia police.

It happened around 5 p.m. near Tulip Street and Allegheny Avenue in the city's Port Richmond section.

Police say two vehicles were traveling east to west on Allegheny Avenue when at least 30 shots were fired.

According to Philadelphia Police Captian John Walker, one gunman opened fire from the vehicle's sunroof while a second shooter returned fire from a passenger seat window.

A 55-year-old man who was waiting at a bus stop was subsequently shot in the chest and shoulder. He was rushed to an area hospital where he's expected to survive.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
New details emerge after girl found wearing shock collar in NJ
Man shot in arm after firing at Montco officers, DA says
Court orders Jussie Smollett released from jail during appeal
Child ziplining in Costa Rica collides with sloth
Brush fires send smoke billowing over New Jersey and Delaware
Delco pediatrician draws on past to help kids going through trauma
US to send military aid to Ukraine; optimism seen at talks
Show More
Crews hard at work repairing potholes around Camden County
Changes and challenges remain 1 year after Atlanta spa shootings
Montco father charged in death of 8-week-old son
Pizza delivery driver carjacked by teen; girlfriend, 3 kids in minivan
US Senate passes new act in response to Daylight Saving Time
More TOP STORIES News