Teen shot twice during vigil for 13-year-old murder victim in Philadelphia: Police

The shooting happened around 6:53 p.m. on the 2600 block of N. 22nd Street.
PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a shooting left a young teen injured on Sunday night.

It happened around 6:53 p.m. on the 2600 block of N. 22nd Street.

Police say a gunman fired at least 12 shots while a vigil was being held for a 13-year-old murder victim.

A 16-year-old male was shot twice in the leg during the incident. He was transported to an area hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

A 13-year-old was gunned down not far from Sunday night's shooting. It happened around 9 a.m. Friday on the 3100 block of Judson Street, which prompted a lockdown at a nearby school.

Residents say they are fed up with the the gun violence affecting children.

"It's crazy how these kids are getting killed every day in broad daylight," said one resident.

No arrests have been made in connection with Sunday night's shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Philadelphia police say 25 children have lost their lives to gun violence this year.

