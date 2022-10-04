Witnesses come to shooting victim's aid in Ogontz, but man dies at hospital

Witnesses ran into the Crown Fried Chicken takeout restaurant to get napkins to try and stop the bleeding.

Police were called and took the man to Einstein Medical Center where he later died.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Witnesses ran to help a shooting victim who got out of a car in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, police say.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, people at the intersection of Ogontz and Stenton avenues observed the man exit a Buick sedan with a gunshot wound to his neck.

They ran into the Crown Fried Chicken takeout restaurant to get napkins to try and stop the bleeding.

Police were called and took the man to Einstein Medical Center where he later died.

Police are not sure where the shooting took place.

They found blood inside the Buick which remained parked at the scene.

The victim had no identification on him but is believed to be in his 20s.