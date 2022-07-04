Police: Man shot in Old City after apparent road rage incident

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were placed in police custody after a shooting in what appears to be a road rage incident in Philadelphia's Old City section.The incident happened Monday afternoon on the 200 block of Market Street, not far from Fourth of July festivities held in the city.Police say a 20-year-old male was shot once in the abdomen and once in the right leg.He was transported by medics to Jefferson Center City, where he has listed in critical but stable condition.According to authorities, two groups of motorists became engaged in a verbal altercation.Police were reportedly in the immediate area when the shooting took place.Officers were then able to quickly apprehend the two people involved.A weapon was also recovered from the scene.