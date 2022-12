Several shell casings could be seen in the middle of the street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

It happened around midnight Monday on North 6th Street and West Olney Avenue.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

They haven't released his condition.

There is no word on any arrests.

