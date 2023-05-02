Shooting injures 3 people in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured three people on Monday night.

It happened around 6:34 p.m. on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

Two others were also injured, including a 36-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man. Both victims were placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Further details on the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

