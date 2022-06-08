shooting

Man shot trying to intervene in Philadelphia domestic dispute: Police

The victim was able to drive to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting victim tells police he came under fire while trying to intervene during a domestic dispute in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia.

Police say the 31-year-old victim was driving on the 1700 block of North 76th Street just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim told officers he saw a man and a woman arguing, so he pulled over to ask the female if she was OK.

"That's when the male walked up to the driver's side of his vehicle and fired at least four shots, striking the 31-year-old while he was in the driver's seat of his Honda CRV, and struck him in his right arm and left leg," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The victim was able to drive to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

When police arrived at the shooting scene, they say the shooter and the woman were gone.

Police are hoping nearby doorbell cameras captured video to help in their investigation.

