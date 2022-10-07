SWAT on scene of barricade situation after shootout leaves 17-year-old dead

It happened around 8 p.m. on the 3400 block of Palethorp Street in the city's Kensington section.

Philadelphia police say two suspects are barricaded inside a garage after a shootout left a teenager dead on Thursday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say two suspects are barricaded inside a garage after a shootout left a teenager dead on Thursday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the 3400 block of Palethorp Street in the city's Kensington section.

Police say the 17-year-old male was shot multiple times. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chopper 6 was overhead as SWAT teams could be seen outside of the garage.

It's still unclear what led up to the shootout.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.