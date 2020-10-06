34-year-old man shot in Parkside section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot a 34-year-old man in the city's Parkside section.
It happened around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday on the 5400 block of Harlan Street.
Police said the 34-year-old victim was shot twice in the shoulder and chest.
He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
So far there is no word on a suspect or motive.
