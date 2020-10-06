shooting

34-year-old man shot in Parkside section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot a 34-year-old man in the city's Parkside section.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday on the 5400 block of Harlan Street.

Police said the 34-year-old victim was shot twice in the shoulder and chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

So far there is no word on a suspect or motive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parkside (philadelphia)shooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
'Grim Milestone:' Philly hits 364 homicides, deadliest year since 2007
4 charged with attempted murder after shots fired at officers' home
15-year-old dies after double shooting in Philly: Police
19 year old critical after shooting in South Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Grim Milestone:' Philly hits 364 homicides, deadliest year since 2007
Woman claims she was raped inside behavioral health center
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
Delco police department on verge of collapse, chief says
'DWTS' Week 4 ends with confusion, then heartbreak for 1 couple
Morning Moms: Baking up some fun with the family
NJ Health Department releases Halloween guidance
Show More
What we know about dexamethasone for coronavirus treatment
AccuWeather: Warm Today, Breezy and Warmer on Wednesday
Phillies first baseman Hoskins had elbow surgery
4 charged with attempted murder after shots fired at officers' home
Protesters near PHA building reach deal to end encampment
More TOP STORIES News