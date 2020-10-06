34-year-old man shot in Parkside section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot a 34-year-old man in the city's Parkside section.It happened around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday on the 5400 block of Harlan Street.Police said the 34-year-old victim was shot twice in the shoulder and chest.He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.So far there is no word on a suspect or motive.