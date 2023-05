A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in Parkside.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Parkside section.

Police found the victim at North 53rd and Poplar around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

He was shot in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A bullet from the shooting ended up going through a nearby home, but no one inside was hit.

Police do not yet have a suspect or a motive.

