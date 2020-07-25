4 killed, including 2 teens, multiple others injured in Philadelphia shootings

10 p.m. Friday - Teenager Killed in Shooting

10 p.m. Friday - South Philly Deadly Shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6334138" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police were called to the 500 block of Snyder Avenue for a report of a shooting.

11:30 p.m. Friday - Shooting Victims Find Diner for Help

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6334141" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police said the victims were able to make their way to the Melrose Diner for help.

12 a.m. Saturday - Teen Killed in Double Shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6334132" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A double shooting in Point Breeze left one teen dead and another injured.

12:15 a.m. Saturday - North Corlies Street Shooting

12:30 a.m. Saturday - Backyard Shooting

4:30 a.m. Saturday - 21-year-old Shot in North Philly

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6334143" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police said the victim was shot twice in the legs.

PHILADELPHIA -- A violent night in Philadelphia has left four people dead, including two teenagers, and multiple others injured.Police were called just before 10 p.m. Friday to the 800 block of North 39th Street in the Mantua section.Officers located a 19-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, including in the abdomen and chest.He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.No arrests have been made in this case.Moments later, police said a shooting in South Philadelphia left two men dead.It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on the 500 block of Snyder Avenue.Arriving officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the head.Both were taken to area hospitals, but did not survive.No arrests have been made.Just an hour and a half later, police received word of another double shooting in South Philadelphia.According to authorities, someone opened fire on the 2100 block of South 15th Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday.Two men in their 20s were hit.Police said the victims were able to make their way to the Melrose Diner at South 15th and Snyder Avenue for help.The victims were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.Police found ballistic evidence at the scene of the shooting. Investigators plan to check security cameras in the area to see if they captured the shooter.No arrests have been made.A half hour later, a double shooting in Point Breeze left one teen dead and another injured.Shots were fired around midnight Saturday along the 1800 block of South 24th Street.Police said an 18-year-old man was hit multiple times.He was able to make his way to the 2300 block of McClellan Street where he collapsed.The teen was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.A second 18-year-old man who was shot in the arm was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His condition was later said to be stable.No arrests have been made.Police are also investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that injured a man in his 20s.It happened around 12:15 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Corlies Street.Police said the victim was shot once in the leg.He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.No arrests have been made.Police were called to the backyard of a home in West Philadelphia around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.A 37-year-old man was shot in the leg outside a home on North 62nd Street, police said.He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.No arrests have been made.A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times early Saturday morning in North Philadelphia, police said.It happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 2700 block of Hicks Street.Police said the victim was shot twice in the legs.He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made.