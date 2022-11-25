Philadelphia Parking Authority officer shot while on duty in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer was shot while on duty in the city's Frankford neighborhood, Action News has learned.

It happened around 4 p.m. on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue on Friday afternoon.

A PPA spokesperson confirms the employee was shot on duty but could not provide any further information on the employee's condition.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting or if any arrests were made.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.