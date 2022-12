SEPTA bus hit by gunfire in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a SEPTA bus was hit by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near Germantown and Lehigh avenues.

SEPTA officials say it was a Route 23 bus that was struck.

It's unclear if anyone was on the but at the time, but officials say no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

