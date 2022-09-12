Man matching description of suspect wanted in Center City SEPTA platform shooting in custody

The shooting happened around 2:16 p.m. Saturday at 19th and Market streets.

Philadelphia police have released new images of the man they are searching for in connection with a deadly shooting at a SEPTA trolley station in Center City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect is in custody after police say he shot another man at a SEPTA trolley station in Center City.

The shooting happened around 2:16 p.m. Saturday at 19th and Market streets.

Police say two men became involved in an altercation on a trolley platform.

During the altercation, one male pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot the other male several times.

The shooter fled the scene.

Medics performed CPR on the 64-year-old shooting victim and rushed him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m.

On Monday, police said a male "fitting the description of the offender" was in custody.

Additional information about the shooting or the suspect was not made available.