15-year-old girl among 3 injured in Kensington shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured, including a 15-year-old girl on Sunday afternoon.It happened on the 1900 block of East Somerset Street around 4 p.m. in Kensington.According to police, two shooting victims, a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman, are both listed in critical condition at an area hospital.A 21-year-old man who was shot in the hand is hospitalized in stable condition.It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.